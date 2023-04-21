Zionist regime biggest threat for region, Islamic community

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Ayman Safadi, Jordanian foreign minister, held and telephone conversation on Thursday afternoon and discussed the most important issues of interest to both countries in bilateral and regional fields.

Congratulating his Jordanian counterpart on Eid al-Fitr, the Iranian foreign minister referred to his recent visit to Amman and meeting with the King of Jordan, and announced Iran's readiness of to develop relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating Jordan's efforts in supporting the Palestinian people and holy sites in Quds, the Iranian top diplomat said, "The Zionist apartheid regime is the biggest threat to the region and the Islamic community."

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the necessity of the unity of the Islamic world, cutting off the hands of the Zionists from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the full materializing of Palestinian rights.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister also congratulated the government and people of Iran on the Eid al-Fitr and announced his country's readiness to develop relations between the two countries.

"Iran is an important country in the region and we attach great importance to the development of relations with Iran," Ayman Safadi stressed.

Welcoming the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Jordanian foreign minister congratulated the important development.

As regards the rights of the Palestinian people, Ayman Safadi also emphasized Jordan's support for peace and stability in the region and the defense of the holy sites in Al-Quds against the aggressive actions by the Zionists.

The two sides conveyed the greetings of the heads of the two countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

SKH/IRN85088985