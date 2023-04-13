No opportunism, utilitarianism in interaction with Kabul

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made the remarks at the fourth meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Samarkand on Thursday afternoon April 13.

"Insisting on the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan does not mean interfering in the internal affairs of this country, but rather it a piece of compassionate advice to help good governance there," the Iranian minister said.

"Electing competent representatives of Afghan tribes and groups for the formation of the government in that country up to Afghans themselves," Amir-Abdollahian further noted.

Stressing the participation of Afghan women and girls in the country's affairs and providing education for them, the Iranian foreign minister added, "Iran declares its readiness to provide hardware and software assistance to the ruling body [of Afghanistan] to determine good conditions for their education."

He also stressed that Iran has not defined its interactions with the governing body of Afghanistan based on opportunism and utilitarianism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Afghanistan's ruling body has not paid serious attention to its governance obligations towards neighboring countries."

Offering recommendations and suggestions for the future of Afghanistan, the Iranian minister said, "We believe that dense regional problems and especially the problem of Afghanistan can be solved with the model of regional cooperation that should be taken care of by international organizations."

The minister also wished for prosperity and peace for Afghanistan.

