Tehran, Paris agree to continue talks to overcome challenges

Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Friday, a day after he held a face-to-face meeting in Beijing with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, travelling with President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit to China, criticized France for failing to fulfill its obligations as per the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I also emphasized that the rights of the French protesters should be observed."

During the two-hour meeting with Colonna, the Iranian foreign minister said, the sides discussed mutual relations, the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize relations, which have been severed for seven years, developments in Ukraine and regional issues, including Palestine and Lebanon as well as Tehran's peaceful nuclear program and the removal of sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian was leading the Iranian delegation in the reconciliation talks in Beijing between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Beijing was chosen as the venue for the meeting as an extension of its positive role in mediating the Iran-Saudi rapprochement and facilitating communication between the two Middle Eastern powers.

MNA/PR