Europe must reduce dependence on US dollar

He made the remarks in an interview on his plane back from a three-day state visit to China.

Speaking to POLITICO, the French president said “the great risk” Europe faces is that it “gets caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy.”

“The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America’s followers,” Macron said in the interview. “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he said.

“Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it,” he said.

Macron also argued that Europe had increased its dependency on the US for weapons and energy and must now focus on boosting European defense industries.

He also suggested Europe should reduce its dependence on the “extraterritoriality of the US dollar,” a key policy objective of both Moscow and Beijing.

MP/PR