China willing to work with Russian Military on several fronts

The two countries would work together to implement global security initiatives, said Tan Kefei, a spokesman at the Chinese defense ministry, at a regular press conference, Reuters reported.

Tan said the two countries would deepen military trust and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

They will also further organize joint maritime, air patrols, and joint exercises, Tan said.

China President Xi Jinping recently visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin - a visit the United States denounced.

MNA/PR