Macron’s remarks on nuclear weapons criticism of Washington

Peskov made the remarks in an interview, partially uploaded to journalist Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel, TASS reported.

It has been a long time since we’ve heard such fierce criticism towards the United States of America from the President of France, the spokesman noted ironically, commenting on Macron’s remarks.

Speaking earlier at a joint press conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Macron stated that France opposes the deployment of nuclear weapons outside of nuclear powers’ national territory.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, under a request from Belarus, Russia will deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in the republic, just like the US has been doing on its allies’ territory for a long time.

MP/PR