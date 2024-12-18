US keeps silent its money turns Ukraine into terrorist cell

While commenting on the US State Department’s counterterrorism report for 2023, published on December 12, Zakharova noted that its authors "intentionally avoid addressing or even acknowledging the issues, to say the least, of the Zelensky regime being turned into a terrorist cell."

"As in previous years, this report, full of falsehoods, is based on a complete absence of any standards except one - political bias and manipulation of facts," she explained.

"The only thing it confirms is that the Kiev regime is deliberately supported and justified by the United States, although American money and weapons, poured in uncontrollably, have turned it into a breeding ground for terrorism and a testing ground for increasingly barbaric and sophisticated methods of undermining Russia's security," Zakharova emphasized.

At the same time, the report prominently features "clumsy attempts" to deny Moscow's accusations against Kiev, Zakharova pointed out. "How outrageous all this sounds now, especially after the world saw the footage of a terrorist attack, for which the Ukrainian side again claimed responsibility, committed on December 17, resulting in the death of [the chief of the Russian Chemical Defense Forces] Igor Kirillov," she said.

According to the diplomat, the State Department "did not hesitate to include blatant falsehoods in its report."

"It claims that not a single act of terrorism occurred in Russia in 2023. Can you believe it? This is fantastic," Zakharova said. "Naturally, the State Department turns a blind eye to any terrorist attacks against journalists, public figures, or civilian infrastructure."

MNA/