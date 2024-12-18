E3 makes news anti-Iran accusations ahead of UNSC meeting

The three countries known as the European troika or E3 said in a joint statement on Tuesday ahead of a UN Security Council meeting that Tehran must "reverse its escalation of nuclear activities."

The statement claimed that Iran's enriched uranium reserves have reached "unprecedented levels," citing a part of the recent reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) while ignoring the reason behind the Iranian move.

The statement also claimed that Iran has increased the installation of advanced centrifuges, which is another destructive step in Iran's efforts to undermine the nuclear deal they claim to support.

Iran took new nuclear-related steps in response to an unconstructive resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors at the behest of Britain, France and Germany that had failed themselves to abide by their JCPOA obligations.

The troika has come up with several anti-Iran statement in recent weeks, calling Iran's actions have made the JCPOA hollow, without mentioning which parties' non-compliance and inaction brought the deal to a standstill.

Iran has, time and again, said that its nuclear-related measures in retaliation for west's inaction and sanctions, are reversible once the signatories to the JCPOA fully stick to their part of the obligations.

MNA/IRN