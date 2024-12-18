Turkey will not have a military base in Azerbaijan: Aliyev

"To be brief, it is not necessary. To make my answer a little broader, taking into account that such information appears from time to time in some media, then I must say that there is no necessity [to establish a Turkish base]," Aliyev said in an interview by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

The president also dismissed reports about a possible Turkish military base in Azerbaijan as "info-dumping" and "political speculation," saying that nowadays "it is practically impossible to hide the creation of a military base anywhere in the world.".

The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan provides for mutual military assistance in the event of a threat of armed aggression, Aliyev said.

"This is an obligation of both Turkiye and Azerbaijan to come to the aid of either party in the face of an external threat or external aggression.

Therefore, this article of the declaration makes the creation of permanent military infrastructure on either territory absolutely unnecessary," he continued.

Aliyev also stressed that during more than 30 years of Turkish-Azerbaijani defense cooperation, Ankara and its military structures have played a significant role in modernizing the Azerbaijani army and bringing it up to high standards in terms of combat capability, operational planning, situation analysis, and military intelligence.

"We are very grateful to our Turkish friends for this assistance," the president added.

Baku is pleased with the development of relations with Moscow and expects to maintain positive dynamics in 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"We are happy with how our relations are developing, we value them. And I am sure that this positive dynamic will be maintained next year," Aliyev said.

