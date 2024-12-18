Kremlin reacts to assassination of Russian general in Moscow

Yesterday’s attack on the Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was clearly ordered by the Kyiv regime, which is immoral enough to resort to terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to what he described as an effective investigation by Russia’s special services and law enforcement agencies.

"As you can see, our special services and law enforcement agencies have been effective, working swiftly here. It is now clear who ordered and organized that terrorist act. This is definitive proof that the Kyiv regime does not hesitate to use terrorist methods," he said.

"What happened demonstrates how right Russia has been to conduct its special military operation," Peskov added.

On the morning of December 17, an explosive device planted on a scooter detonated near the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, investigators revealed. Kirillov, 54, and his aide, Ilya Polikarpov, died in the explosion. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center reported the arrest of the perpetrator of the terrorist attack. The suspect is an Uzbek national who was promised $100,000 and relocation to an EU country in exchange for carrying out the attack.

MP/