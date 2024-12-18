Makran coastal areas future of Iran sustainable development

"The Makran coast is the future of sustainable development in Iran," President Pezeshkian said in a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday.

"So far, we have not had a macro plan as a roadmap for the development of Makran," he said, stressing that there must be a road map for the development of the vast coastal area in the south and southeastern of the country.

"Different apparatuses have each taken measures in this regard in accordance with their missions," according to the president, adding that "The Makran coastal areas has been the most important launchpad for sustainable and long-term development in Iran."

"The future of Iran somehow depends on the development of the region," he noted.

"The necessary coordination was made to use highly professional experts in preparing the Makran development roadmap," concluded the president.

