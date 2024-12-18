Iran, Armenia discuss conducting joint research, excavations

During a meeting with Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan in Yerevan, Reza Salehi-Amiri emphasized that strengthening of cultural relations between the two countries would enhance cooperation in other fields, Armenian media reported on Tuesday.

"In Iranian culture, the Armenian people are considered noble and sincere, and we are happy to cooperate with you in various directions," said Salehi-Amiri.

The agenda of cultural cooperation between Armenia and Iran includes the possibilities of holding cultural heritage days in Yerevan and Tehran, submitting a joint application to the list of intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO, holding exhibitions, and implementing joint programs in the museum sector.

Andreasyan expressed confidence that Salehi Amiri's visit would foster the development of mutual cooperation between Armenia and Iran and the implementation of new program initiatives in the fields of culture, cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

Cooperation in the field of culture occupies a special place in the interstate relations of Armenia and Iran. We are already working together in different directions, and several cooperation documents signed between the two countries will give impetus to the implementation of new effective programs, said Andreasyan.

She emphasized that the peoples of Armenia and Iran are committed to preserving common values and encouraged the joint work of the cultural structures of the two states, the implementation of new projects in various fields.

The Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts is on a visit to Yerevan to participate in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum.

