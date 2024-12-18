3 security forces killed in roadside bomb in NW Pakistan

The incident occurred in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday when a security forces vehicle enroute for polio duty was struck by a roadside blast triggered through an improvised explosive device, the Hindu reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The attack comes a day after a polio worker and a police constable were shot dead in separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the country began a week-long polio eradication campaign amid tight security.

Unidentified assailants opened fire and killed a polio worker in Bannu district on the very first day of the anti-polio drive that commenced across Pakistan on Monday.

Police said that the deceased polio worker was on his way to duty when he was attacked in Kala Khel Masti Khan.

