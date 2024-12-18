  1. Politics
Iran nuclear chief:

Other JCPOA parties must fulfill obligations, lift sanctions

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should fulfill their commitments and remove anti-Iranian sanctions.

The UN Resolution 2231 has two parts which include Iran's acceptance of restrictions for confidence-building in exchange for the removal of sanctions and fulfillment of the other party's commitments to the JCPOA.

He said that it was unacceptable for Iran that the IAEA only focuses on the Iran nuclear program's advances but ignores the other parties' refusal to live up to their commitments. 

Most recently, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi repeated his claims that Iran and world major powers nuclear deal requires significant reforms due to advances in Iran's atomic program.

