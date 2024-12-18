Iran, Belarus determined to continue coop.: Takht-Ravanchi

In a post on his X account, Majid Takht-Ravanchi pointed to a meeting with his Belorussian counterpart in Tehran and wrote, “Within the framework of political consultations between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Belarus, I had a friendly and constructive meeting with First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Lukashevich in Tehran.”

"We reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations, with a main focus on economic cooperation,” the deputy foreign minister added.

Iran and Belarus are determined to continue cooperating for the benefit of the people of the two countries and to maintain regional and international peace and security.

Turning to the amicable and friendly relations between Iran and Belarus, he emphasized the significance of continuing bilateral consultations to enhance relations between the two countries and help resolve regional and international issues.

During the meeting, Iran’s deputy foreign minister emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral efforts to help strengthen international stability and security and called for political consultations between Iran and Belarus on bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

