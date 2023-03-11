Mahrokh's house shines at Russian film festival

XXI International Festival of Debuts “Spirit of Fire” was held from March 3 to 6, in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

Directed by Shahram Ebrahimi and Shahab Hosseini, the Iranian film Mahrokh's house won the main prize in this cinematic event.

Mahrokh, who is starring in her first film, enters the house and is surprised by his husband, Keyvan, and their mutual friends on her birthday. The amount of snow spray on Mahrokh’s head and body is too much that the candles on the cake catch fire and burn her face. Keyvan will be tried on charges of setting Mahrokh on fire, and numerous suspicions and questions will be raised, read the synopsis of the film.

Amirreza Delavari, Rahman Bagherian, Mehri Al agha, Elham Nami, Mehdi Bajestani, Meysam Kazazi, Shobeyr Shirazi, and Atena Faghih Nasiri are among the cast members.

