Motherless nominated for best foreign film at Wales festival

"Motherless", which is experiencing its fifth appearance in international festivals, has already won three "Best Film" awards from the Dhaka International Film Festival 2022, the Bengaluru International Film Festival, and a "Best Director" award from the London Rainbow Film Festival.

The seventh edition of the Wales International Film Festival 2023 will be held with a special and multi-stage arrangement for two months at the Gwyn Theater in the city of Neath in South Wales.

After showing the selected works and identifying the finalists, the award winners will be announced on September 15.

