UN envoy concerned about escalating situation in Syria

United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen called Wednesday for "free and fair elections" and humanitarian assistance for Syria, expressing hope for a political solution in the northeast, after Bashar al-Assad's ouster this month, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV English website reported.

Addressing reporters in Damascus, Pedersen expressed hope for "free and fair elections... after a transitional period," also calling for "immediate humanitarian assistance" for the war-torn country and saying that "hopefully we will see a political solution" in the SDF-held northeast.

Earlier, Geir Pedersen warned that the conflict in Syria is far from over, stressing that "there have been significant hostilities in the last two weeks before a ceasefire was brokered."

Pedersen expressed serious concern about the military escalation in the region, warning that it "could be catastrophic," particularly the ongoing clashes between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed factions.

In response, Washington reportedly brokered a ceasefire extension in the strategic town of Manbij, aiming to stabilize the situation. "The Manbij truce is extended through the end of the week, and we will, obviously, look to see that ceasefire extended as far as possible into the future," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Additionally, UN Migration Chief Amy Pope cautioned against a "large-scale return" of refugees to Syria, stating that it "will only destabilize the country further." She highlighted the departure of tens of thousands of refugees, especially from religious minorities, due to fears for their safety.

MNA