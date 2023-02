The "Camel and Miller" animation collection consists of 3 animations named "The White-Winged", "No Substitute", and "The Farmer and The Robot".

These three works are produced with the theme of “Nature, Environment and Animals” and are about the relationship between technology, development, and pollution of the earth.

The 2023 Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema kicked off on Tue, Feb 28, 2023, and will end on Tue, Mar 7, 2023.

MP/5721467