Yemen’s Al-Masirah network correspondent reported that the US launched four airstrikes on the Al-Salem district in Sa’ada.

In a continuation of the attacks, the Kitaf district of Sa’ada province was targeted twice by US airstrikes.

Reports also indicate that the US struck western Sana’a province, carrying out three airstrikes near Jabal An-Nabi Shu'ayb in the Bani Matar district.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

MP/6421054