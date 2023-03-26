Iran condemns US bombing of civilian targets in eastern Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has condemned the aggressive and terrorist attack by the US army against civilian targets in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zur .

The foreign ministry spokesman stressed that the persistence of the US’s illegal military presence in Syria and its occupation of parts of the country as well as the US attacks against different targets there constitute a violation of international law and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kan'ani then spoke about the destabilizing acts of the Zionist regime and the US silence or Washington’s aiding and abetting of the fake regime. He said the White House’s claim that it is in Syria to fight Daesh, which Washington played a key role in its creation, is merely a pretext used by the US to continue occupying Syria and plundering its wealth including energy resources and cereal.

The foreign ministry spokesman further rejected the accusations leveled by the US political and military officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Kan'ani stressed that the US officials have always made baseless and unsubstantiated allegations and make judgments based on those claims, but the White House must know that this tactic is outdated. Kan'ani added that nobody will forget that General Qassem Soleimani and the Iranian counter-terror advisors have played a pivotal role in the fight against terrorism alongside the armed forces and people of Syria.

He underlined that now, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military advisors are in Syria at the request of the Syrian government for the purpose of helping the country in its struggle against terrorism.

Kan'ani went on to stress that the Iranian advisors will stay beside Syria until peace, stability and lasting security is restored to the country.

MNA/MFA