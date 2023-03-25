US troops in eastern Syria come under new rocket attack

Iran's Arabic-language television news network al-Alam reported the attacks on Saturday, specifying the targets as American outposts based near the al-Omar oilfield and the Koniko gas field in Syria's Dayr al-Zawr Province, Press TV reported.

The network's reporter also said American helicopter gunships were seen flying over the gas field in the aftermath of the rocket attacks.

Meanwhile, an American official has told the Qatari Al Jazeera television network that one of the US bases in eastern Syria had been targeted with eight rockets.

At least one American has been wounded as a result of the attack, the official said, noting that Washington was assessing the extent of the damage that has been caused by the projectiles.

Hours earlier, the US occupation forces had reportedly staged a deadly attack against civilian targets based in Dayr al-Zawr.

The attack had led to some fatalities as well as some injuries, al-Alam said, citing Iran's military advisory support center in the Arab country.

The US base near al-Omar had come under rocket fire on Friday too after the American military carried out multiple airstrikes against the positions of resistance fighters behind a drone strike that had killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also injured five US troops.

MNA