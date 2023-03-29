US says not to normalize with the Assad government

"So broadly, on normalization, our stance against normalization remains unchanged. We will not normalize with the Assad regime, nor would we encourage others," Patel said in a press conference.

A group of former US officials recently urged the Biden administration to counter the region's rapprochement with Syria.

As President Bashar al-Assad is gradually welcomed back into the Arab fold, a group of nearly 40 Syria experts and former US officials called on the Biden administration to more forcefully push back against Syria’s normalization.

“Unconditional regime normalization is not inevitable,” they wrote in a letter Monday to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Opposing regime normalization in word only is not enough, as tacitly allowing it is short-sighted and damaging to any hope for regional security and stability.”

The letter, provided to Al-Monitor, outlines concerns with the Biden administration's approach to Syria.

MP/PR