Kataib Hezbollah warns US of direct confrontation

Abu Ali al-Askari, a senior security official with Kata'ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades), made the remarks in a statement on Sunday stating that they will directly attack US bases should they target Iraqi anti-terror groups’ positions.

According to Press TV, Askari also congratulated Syrian pro-government forces for their rocket attacks against the illegal bases of American forces in the country’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

He added that such moves are in line with Syrians’ efforts to reclaim their rights and the natural resources that are being pillaged by US occupation troops. Askari also said his comrades did not have any role in recent attacks against US military bases in eastern Syria.

The US military launched several air raids in Syria on Thursday night against the positions of resistance fighters that it blamed for a drone strike that purportedly killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also hurt five US troops.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack against US personnel took place at a base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time (1038 GMT) on Thursday.

According to the Pentagon, the attack was launched at the direction of President Joe Biden and targeted facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near Dayr al-Zawr military airport. No Iranian was killed in the act of aggression.

On Friday, after the Pentagon carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian troops, a military base housing US forces in the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr came under a rocket attack.

