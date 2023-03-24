Rockets hit US base after airstrikes target Syrian troops

According to Press TV, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network, citing local sources, reported that ‏the rockets landed in the vicinity of US-controlled al-Omar oil field at around 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Friday, causing several explosions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the extent of damage.

The attack came hours after the US military launched several air raids against Syrian forces. Washington said it hit the positions of resistance fighters behind a drone strike that killed an American contractor, wounded another and also hurt five US troops.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack against US personnel took place at a base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time (1038 GMT) on Thursday.

MNA