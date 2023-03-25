US does not seek conflict with Iran: Biden

The United States does not, does not seek conflict with Iran,” Biden said in Ottawa, Canada, where he is on a state visit. But he said the US was prepared “to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night,” Aljazeera reported.

He claimed that the US military aggression was done in response to an attack by Iran-backed groups on US troops in a military base in eastern Syri.

Meanwhile, local media in Syria said that more than 20 rockets were reportedly fired against two illegal bases belonging to American occupation forces in eastern Syria after the new US aggression.

The fresh rocket attacks targeted American outposts based near the al-Omar oilfield and the Koniko gas field in Syria's Dayr al-Zawr Province, Press TV reported.

American helicopter gunships were seen flying over the gas field in the aftermath of the rocket attacks, the media reported from Syria.

