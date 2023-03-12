Iran, Pakistani energy ministers stress electricity coop.

Pakistani energy ministry announced on Sunday that during the official visit of the Pakistani energy minister to Tehran and a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, they reached an agreement on the expansion of bilateral ties.

According to the ministry, Energy Minister Khuram Dastgir Khan met in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian on the latest developments related to bilateral cooperation.

This was the second meeting of the energy ministers of the two neighboring countries in less than a year. The Pakistan minister met with Mehrabian during his trip to Tehran last June.

The statement of Pakistan's Ministry of Energy also said Iran's minister appreciated the Pakistani authorities for speeding up the construction of the transmission line for the import of electricity from Iran to Gwadar Port.

Mehrabian expressed Iran's desire to launch more projects in the field of electricity with Pakistan.

Pakistan's energy minister also thanked his counterpart for expanding cooperation in the field of energy.

