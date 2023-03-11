Iran’s 2022 wheat production rises 28% to 13mn tons

The quarterly global Crop Prospects and Food Situation report’s forecast for 2023 production remains the same at 13 million tons.

Despite the solid rise in output, last year’s production was slightly below the five-year annual average of 13.2 million tons, the report added.

According to FAO, Iran is among the world’s major producers of wheat.

China is by far the world’s biggest producer with 134.8 million tons in terms of the five-year annual average production.

India, Russia, the US, Canada, Australia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Turkey and Argentina follow before Iran with estimated outputs of 105.6, 82.2, 48.7, 31.3, 27.4, 26, 25.6, 19.4 and 18.4 million tons respectively.

Kazakhstan with 13 million tons comes after Iran.

Notably, the report considers the European Union as one producer, which tops the list with a five-year annual average production of 138.6 million tons.

Global production of grain was estimated at 794.6 million tons in 2022, up from 778 million tons in 2021. The 2023 forecast and the five-year annual average global production were put at 784 and 764.3 million tons respectively.

MNA/PR