Iran-Pakistan ink electricity swap deal

The signing ceremony was convened in Tehran with energy minister of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian and his Pakistani counterpart Khuram Dastgir Khan in attendance.

According to the deal, the volume of exchanges between the two countries will rise to 200 megawatts.

The two sides plan to increase the figure to 400 megawatts in the near future.

The 83 km of the 132-kilowatt line between the two states has been prepared and will soon be inaugurated.

Reportedly, the energy transmission line between the two neighboring countries has been designed and built in less than a year.

The Pakistani energy minister Khuram Dastgir Khan hailed Iran’s practical steps taken to this end.

