Baghdad to host 5th meeting of Iran, Iraq joint commission

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The fifth meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Iraq is slated to be held in Baghdad.

The Commission will be held from March 12 to 14 in the capital of Iraq.

Mahdi Safari, Deputy Minister for  Economic Diplomacy at Iran's Foreign Ministery, said that a delegation including representatives of the public and private sectors, particularly a group of businessmen, headed by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, is traveling to Baghdad.

During the visit, significant issues such as banking, transportation and transit, agriculture, investment, insurance, commercial, issuance of technical and engineering services, energy, science, and sports will be discussed and documents on deepening mutual ties will be inked.

