Iran's trade with ECO rises by 27% to $16.7 billion

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 25.14 million tons worth $16.7 billion during the current Iranian year’s first 10 months (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), registering a 1.53% and 27.38% rise in terms of weight and value compared with last year’s corresponding period, respectively.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 15.89 million tons (up 3.94%) worth $11.69 billion (up 33.52%). It was followed by Pakistan with 3.42 million tons (up 31.32%) worth $1.86 billion (up 52.47%) and Afghanistan with 2.78 million tons (down 22.71%) worth $1.35 billion (down 12.39%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to ECO members reached 21.08 million tons worth $10.58 billion during the 10 months ending Jan. 20, registering 0.22% and 25.69% year-on-year increase in terms of weight and value, respectively.

