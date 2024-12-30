Iran seeks peace, stability, inclusive gov. in Syria: FM

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday.

"We had lengthy talks about the developments in Syria. We both agree on preserving the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, non-interference in Syria's internal affairs, respect for all ethnicities and religions, respect their rights, and the formation of an inclusive government consisting of all ethnicities and groups in Syria," said the top Iranian diplomat.

"Our stances are very similar to those of Oman and the major countries in the region. ..we want an end to the occupation of Syrian territory, especially by the Zionist regime," he added.

"We also exchanged views on developments in Yemen. Iran condemns the Israeli and American military attacks on Yemeni soil and the destruction of the country's infrastructure. We emphasize preserving the territorial integrity and territorial integrity of Yemen. We hope that peace talks will resume as soon as possible and that we can prevent the conspiracies that exist to spark another civil war in Yemen," Araghchi said.

On relations with Oman, Araghchi said that, "Relations between the two countries are expanding in various political, economic, and cultural fields. We have always had constant regional consultations."

"Today we discussed bilateral relations in detail. The joint economic commission of the two countries will be held in Muscat next month, and it is a good opportunity to review the decisions that were previously made during the visit of the former president of Iran Martyr Ebrahim Raeisi to Muscat and the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran. Fortunately, good progress has been made. The volume of trade between the two countries has more than tripled last year as compared to the year before," the Iranian minister also said.

"Oman's Foreign Minister did not have a message from the United States for us on the trip," Araghchi further said in response to a question from the journalists.

"The Omani government has always been ready to help Iran's relations with some other countries. They did help and contacts have been established."

"Oman's role in the nuclear negotiations is clear, both before and after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, and we are always grateful to our friends in Oman," added the Iranian minister.

He continued, "In case of necessity, this will definitely be done, but no messages were exchanged during this trip. The necessary messages will be exchanged with the American side at due time. If necessary, through the Swiss embassy. The Omani government will accept this work in circumstances if needs be, but currently there is no such message."

