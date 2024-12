Saudi FM invites Syria ruling body FM to visit Riyadh

The HTS-led transitional government foreign minister Asaad al-Shaybani said on Monday that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan had officially invited him to visit Riyadh.

This would be his first official trip to a foreign country as the first Foreign Minister of the Syrian transitional government.

In an interview with Saudi media, HTS-led government head Abu Mohammad Jolani considered Saudi Arabia as a role model for Syria, saying that "Saudi Arabia seeks stability in Syria."

