Ukrainian FM visits Damascus

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in the capital at the head of a high-level delegation, which included President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s special envoy, accoridng to media reports.

The Ukrainian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation expressed support for the new Syria interim rulers in meeting with HTS-led transitional government foreign minister Asaad al-Shaybani.

“We seek to cooperate with the new Syrian administration in several areas," Sybiha was quoted as saying.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with the Syria de facto ruler Abu Muhammad Al Jolani.

MNA