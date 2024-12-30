'Israel' says detained spy with alleged link to Iran

The Times of Israel said in a report citing security apparatus SHin Bet that the man arrested was a resident of the central city of Petah Tikva and had been been arrested for carrying out missions on behalf of “foreign elements,”

He was the latest in a series of plots involving civilians apparently recruited by Iran that security agencies say have been foiled in recent months.

Alexander Granovsky, 29, was detained over suspicions he was “committing security offenses after he was suspected of being involved in several vehicle arsons on behalf of foreign elements,” the Shin Bet and police said, according to Times.

One of his charges has been "photographing the entrance to the neighborhood where former war minister and MK Benny Gantz lives."

The incident marks at least the 13th alleged Iranian espionage scheme revealed by Israeli authorities in recent months, the report said.

MNA