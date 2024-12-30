  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 30, 2024, 4:34 PM

Settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque against under police protection

Settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque against under police protection

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Zionist settlers stormed Monday morning the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, performing Talmudic rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

The occupation forces tightened restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to al-Aqsa, imposing stringent military measures at all the mosque's gates, as well as around the Old City of al-Quds and its entrances, Al Mayadeen reported.

This incursion coincides with the fifth day of the Hanukkah holiday, the Jewish festival of light, during which settlers have called for increased incursions into the mosque, which continues until the end of this week.

The Al Mayadeen report added that in a relevant development, Israeli occupation forces also raided Wadi al-Qelt in Areeha, in the occupied West Bank, closing roads and streets near the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp with earthen berms.

MNA

News ID 226252

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News