Settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque against under police protection

The occupation forces tightened restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to al-Aqsa, imposing stringent military measures at all the mosque's gates, as well as around the Old City of al-Quds and its entrances, Al Mayadeen reported.

This incursion coincides with the fifth day of the Hanukkah holiday, the Jewish festival of light, during which settlers have called for increased incursions into the mosque, which continues until the end of this week.

The Al Mayadeen report added that in a relevant development, Israeli occupation forces also raided Wadi al-Qelt in Areeha, in the occupied West Bank, closing roads and streets near the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp with earthen berms.

MNA