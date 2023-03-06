China hails agreements between Iran, IAEA

"China values the agreements reached between Iran and the IAEA on closer cooperation on the issue of settling the Iranian nuclear problem and hails the sides’ intention to continue efforts to settle the outstanding matters linked with the supervision guarantees through dialogue and consultations. <…> China hopes that these agreements will be implemented effectively and will help create conditions for promoting talks on the settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem," TASS quoted Mao Ning as saying.

At a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on March 4, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed satisfaction with joint measures that had been worked out during his visit. The measures, in his words, are geared to establish cooperation between the IAEA and Iran. During his stay in Tehran, Grossi held two rounds of talks with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

