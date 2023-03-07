Iran not to retreat from its redlines in talks, FM reiterates

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to political independence, the top Iranian diplomat noted, "But at the same time, we follow up our foreign relations with the East and West of the world, and we are there wherever there are benefits for the dear nation of Iran."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is steadfast in the path of diplomacy and negotiation. While maintaining the national interests of the country, we continue our efforts to conclude the negotiations that we have been engaged in for months," Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, "Reaching an agreement in line with the national interests of the country is one of the inherent duties that we pursue today in the diplomatic system."

The Iranian foreign minister added that Tehran had informed the US and the western parties to the JCPOA that it attaches great importance to respecting the red lines, securing national interests, and reaching an agreement in which all parties show their adherence.

"We will never leave the negotiating table," Amir-Abdollahian emphasized, saying that Iran, even when it was facing the recent riots, did not back down from its redlines.

