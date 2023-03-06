No anti-Iran resolution at IAEA BoG meeting: Diplomats

The first meeting of IAEA Board of Governors in the new year (2023) kicked off in Vienna on Monday and will continue Friday.

Iran will evade fresh censure by the UN nuclear watchdog, diplomats told AFP on Monday.

Different nuclear issues and executive issues of the agency are on the agenda of the participants in the meetings with Iran's nuclear issue among their topics.

The IAEA and Iran issued a joint statement on the agency's chief Rafael Grossi's return from a two-day trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

The IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said at his opening address to the BoG meeting on Monday that he had reached an agreement with Iran on the continuation of monitoring and verification of the Iranian nuclear program.

He said that Iran allowed further monitoring and verification of its nuclear program after his visit.

MNA