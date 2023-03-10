Iranian parliament approves of joint statement with IAEA

A member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at the Iranian Parliament Hossein Noushabadi stated that the recent joint statement between Iran and the Agency is approved by the Parliament, adding "As a member of the Agency, the Islamic Republic of Iran fulfills its obligations regarding in relation to inspections."

"What is stated in the joint statement between Iran and the Agency is approved by the parliament; As a member of the Agency, the Islamic Republic of Iran fulfills its obligations and there is no obstacle for periodic visits by inspectors according to the safeguards and agency regulations," Noushabadi said.

Emphasizing that the enrichment program is based on the country needs, the lawmaker added that "if the Westerners want Iran to limit its nuclear fuel cycle and reduce the purity level of enrichment, they should return to their commitments and fulfill them too."

He stressed that "According to the recent statement, the agency's inspections will be carried out within the framework of safeguards agreement, and basically, with the increase in the level of enrichment or the entry of more sensitive substances into the institution, the amount of inspections will increase with the agreement of the parties."

MNA/IRN85049195