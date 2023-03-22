Iran, Saudi Arabia to cooperate on radiopharmaceuticals

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made the remarks in an interview with Alalam Channel.

Iran has reached a high capability regarding the production of radiopharmaceuticals, the AEOI chief stressed.

Saying that Iran's nuclear medicine products are being exported to 9 countries, Eslami added that the demand for purchasing them is increasing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami turned to the issue of negotiations on lifting illegal sanctions against Iran, emphasizing the need for the western side to show political will and stop oppressive behavior in order to conclude the deal.

"They are addicted to sanctions and they impose sanctions on Iran every day and they never get tired," he said.

MP/5738169