  Technology
Mar 22, 2023

Nuclear chief:

Iran, Saudi Arabia to cooperate on radiopharmaceuticals

Iran, Saudi Arabia to cooperate on radiopharmaceuticals

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Referring to the recent agreement between Tehran and Riyadh, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said that the two countries would also set to hold cooperation in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made the remarks in an interview with Alalam Channel.

Iran has reached a high capability regarding the production of radiopharmaceuticals, the AEOI chief stressed.

Saying that Iran's nuclear medicine products are being exported to 9 countries, Eslami added that the demand for purchasing them is increasing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami turned to the issue of negotiations on lifting illegal sanctions against Iran, emphasizing the need for the western side to show political will and stop oppressive behavior in order to conclude the deal.

"They are addicted to sanctions and they impose sanctions on Iran every day and they never get tired," he said.

