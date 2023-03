The decision was a formality since there was no challenger, Reuters reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's board approved his reappointment by acclamation, meaning that no vote was held and no country expressed opposition, diplomats said. The decision is subject to approval by the IAEA's General Conference, an annual meeting of all member states held in the autumn.

The General Conference is expected to approve it. Grossi's current term ends in December.

MNA/PR