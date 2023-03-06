Police bust over 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Brigadier General Doustali Jalilian said that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify an armed drug-trafficking gang in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs into the central parts of the country.

During the operation, 3 smugglers were arrested and 1.507 tons of opium were confiscated, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

