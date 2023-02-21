  1. Politics
Feb 21, 2023, 2:35 PM

Iran seizes 700 tons of illicit drugs in 10 months: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Drug Control Headquarters said that the Iranian anti-narcotics police confiscated 700 tons of various types of drugs in the past 10 months.

According to Eskandar Momeni, 12  Iranian anti-narcotics forces were martyred during the operations carried out to fight against the smuggling of narcotics in the same period.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on the drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

