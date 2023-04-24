  1. Iran
Apr 24, 2023, 11:00 PM

Over 1.3 tons of narcotics seized in S Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – A judicial source in Iran's Hormozgan province said that more than 1.3 tons of illicit drugs were busted in the province.

1,320 kg of opium were seized by the intelligence forces serving in the province, according to Mojatab Ghahremani.

The drug dealers planned to distribute the large shipment of illicit drugs throughout the country but the intelligence forces foiled their plot.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

