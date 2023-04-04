  1. Iran
Over 3 tons of narcotics seized in S Iran during Nowruz

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – A police source in Hormozgan reported that more than three tons of illicit drugs were confiscated in the province during the Nowruz holidays.

Saying that 5 drug smuggling gangs were dismantled, Gholamreza Jafari stressed that the seized narcotics included 2.484 tons of opium, nearly 736 kg of hashish, nearly 37.5 kg of crystal, about 30 kg of heroin, 5 kg of morphine, and nearly 13 kg of other illicit drugs.

37 vehicles belonging to the drug smugglers were also busted, he added.

According to Jafari, 72 drug traffickers and 387 drug dealers were also detained. 

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

