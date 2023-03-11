Perpetrators behind 2 police forces martyrdom arrested

The police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan Brigadier General Doostali Jalilian announced the identification and arrest of the main perpetrators of the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel "Mokhtar Momeni" and Lieutenant "Abouzar Omidvar" in Iranshahr city by the intelligence and security forces.

The commander said, "After conducting a series of intelligence and technical police work, two of the main perpetrators of the police forces martyrdom were identified and apprehended in a complicated and specialized operation."

Jalilian added that the two suspects were handed over to judicial officials to go on trial while noting that the search and investigation to bring other suspects and perpetrators before the court will continue.

The two police forces in Bampur city in Sistan and Balochistan province were martyred while on patrol by gangs (most probably drug traffickers) on January 24, 2023.

MNA