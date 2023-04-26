Over 2 tons of narcotics confiscated in past 2 days

The police counternarcotics operations were carried out in different provinces of the country including Tehran, Qom, and Sistan and Baluchestan, according to Kakavand.

757 drug dealers were detained and more than 700 drug addicts were transferred to the rehabilitation centers, according to him.

Also, five light and heavy vehicles, as well as three light weapons were seized from smugglers, Kakavand added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

