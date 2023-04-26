  1. Iran
Apr 26, 2023, 11:59 PM

Over 2 tons of narcotics confiscated in past 2 days

Over 2 tons of narcotics confiscated in past 2 days

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – After a long time of intelligence work, police forces managed to bust 2,100 kg of narcotics during the past 48 hours, Iranian counternarcotics police Iraj Kakavand said on Wednesday.

The police counternarcotics operations were carried out in different provinces of the country including Tehran, Qom, and Sistan and Baluchestan, according to Kakavand.

757 drug dealers were detained and more than 700 drug addicts were transferred to the rehabilitation centers, according to him.

Also, five light and heavy vehicles, as well as three light weapons were seized from smugglers, Kakavand added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/5763909

News Code 199934

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News