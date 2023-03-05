Iran's Khosravi border exports increase by 18 percent

According to Mehdi Abbasian, a local customs official, a total of 1.83 million tons of goods worth $729.84 million was exported from Khosravi Border Terminal, located in Kermanshah Province’s Qasr-e Shirin County, to Iraq during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 21, 2022-Feb. 19), registering a 28% and 18% rise in weight and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year,

Fruit and vegetable, dairy products, construction materials, tile, stone, cake, and biscuits were the main goods exported during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

According to the official, a total of $3.35 billion worth of foreign goods were transited from the border terminal during the same period.

Khosravi is home to the biggest international export terminal in the Middle East.

Kermanshah in western Iran shares around 371 kilometers of borders with Iraq’s central government as well as the Kurdistan Region. With six official border crossings and markets, the province accounts for almost half of Iran’s annual non-oil exports to Iraq.

Qasr-e Shirin County shares around 186 kilometers of borders with Iraq. Its border crossing connects the country to both Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s Central Government.

