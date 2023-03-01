Iran, Turkmenistan stress enhancing border ties

The customs officials of Iran and Turkmenistan held a meeting at Gaudan – Bajgiran border crossing with the participation of the heads of customs of the two countries.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far met with the head of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaykulyev.

Two rounds of joint border customs meetings between both sides were held at the Bajgiran-Hudan border terminal with the presence of the heads of customs of the two countries.

The first round of the meeting was held this morning at Khorasan Razavi Customs, and the second round was held this afternoon at Hudan Customs of Turkmenistan.

Boosting cooperation and trade in four customs borders, establishing joint border customs, signing a memorandum on training, holding regular and joint meetings between the two sides, enhancing border markets, and removal of restrictions were among the most important topics discussed.

